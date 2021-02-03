Winter can be a tough season. Depending on where you live, your day might involve shoveling snow, de-icing your windshield, and negotiating treacherous roadways—all before you even get into work.

Whether you’re gearing up for a wintry commute or heading out to the slopes, dressing for cold weather is an art form. Base layers, thermals, sweaters, scarves, and jackets are important, but if there’s one item you get right this winter, make sure it’s your gloves. No matter where you’re headed, cold, numb hands can seriously mess up your day.

A quality pair of winter gloves is the perfect antidote to frigid weather. The gloves below, including pairs from top brands like Outdoor Research and Carhartt, are built for performance and will keep your hands warm and toasty through all kinds of outdoor winter activities.

Kinco 901 Heavy-Duty Pigskin Driver Glove

Since 1975, Kinco has focused on doing one thing: making great gloves. Built to withstand whatever Mother Nature throws at you, their 901 Heavy-Duty gloves are a premium option with a very reasonable price tag. Featuring a reinforced suede pigskin leather shell, a thermal liner for insulation, and knit cuffs that hug your wrists and capture warmth, these gloves are built for work in the cold. The durable materials will stand up to years of abuse—ideal for wintertime chores like chopping wood and shoveling snow.

[$38; ski.kinco.com]

Outdoor Research Illuminator Sensor Gloves

Billed as an alpine climbing and ski glove, the Illuminator is designed to repel the worst of winter. The waterproof fabric keeps your hands warm and dry on the slopes, a minimalist cuff slips easily under a jacket, and the low-profile shape ditches the bulk to give you full range of movement. Plus, grippy leather palms and touchscreen capability on the thumb and index fingers mean you won’t be scrambling to hang on to your poles or use your phone, either.

[$89; rei.com]

Dakine Titan GORE-TEX Glove

Another solid option for those looking to hit the slopes, the Titan provides quality wet-weather protection. A GORE-TEX insert offers excellent warmth and weatherproofing, but several bonus features really make this glove a standout: a mini goggle squeegee on the thumb, a nose wipe thumb panel, and an external zipper pocket to stash cash or a hand warmer. You can even remove the fleece liner and wear it as its own glove on milder days.

[$70; dakine.com]

Arc’teryx Fission SV Gloves

If budget isn’t a concern, it’s hard to beat this glove from Arc’teryx—it’s billed as the company’s warmest. In addition to waterproof GORE-TEX inserts and PrimaLoft insulation, it comes with a double layer of goat leather reinforcements to enhance durability. A generous gauntlet blocks out snow, and the glove features excellent dexterity for gripping tools or ski poles.

[$199; arcteryx.com]

Carhartt Waterproof Insulated Glove

If you’re looking for a good all-around glove on a budget, Carhartt is a definite go-to. We like this straightforward glove with a straightforward name, and it does exactly what you’d expect. The polytex shell and waterproof insert protect your hands from rain and snow, and the fleece cuff and adjustable wrist strap prevent the wet stuff from sneaking in at your sleeves. Your hands will stay warm and dry, and you’ll have money left over for a beanie and scarf.

[$27; carhartt.com]

Under Armour Liner 2.0 Gloves

For runners who don’t stop when the temperature drops, a good pair of lightweight gloves is a must. The Liner 2.0 Gloves from Under Armour fit the bill: They offer a streamlined fit for low weight and maximum dexterity. You also won’t have any issues using your phone thanks to the Tech Touch print on the thumbs and fingers. And if the weather gets a bit too chilly, you can use them as a pair of glove liners, too.

[$25; underarmour.com]

