Designed to keep you toasty, these technical winter sweaters fit well and use a range of fabrics—everything from llama wool to merino and acrylic blends—to wick moisture, trap heat, and keep you comfortable even when conditions turn gnarly. Of course, they’re also big on style, too, and they’ll look great mixed into your winter wear.

A good winter sweater (or even a few, depending on where you live) is a must-have for every guy. We tested out a bunch, and these are our favorites.