Water-repelling midlayers keep things toasty and are thin enough to sport under a shell come winter. In other words: These pieces are must-haves the rest of the season, whether you’re heading out for a ski trip or a cold-weather run. Below, we picked the best midlayer jackets for men. Bonus: You shouldn’t have to spend more than $250 to add one of these layers to your cold-weather wardrobe.
Gear
The Best Midlayer Jackets to Keep You Warm and Dry This Season
5
More News
More from Gear
-
Mark Your Calendar: Elvis Presley’s Last Motorcycle Is Going Up for Auction
-
Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners
-
The Inlet Is Oru’s Lightest and Most Affordable Folding Kayak Yet
-
Replace Your Tired Old Air Conditioner With This Mighty Frigidaire Under $200
-
Make Your Bedroom a Freezer With These Cooling Products
-
72 Hours With the 2019 BMW X4 M40i
-
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
-
10 Grooming Products You Should Pack for Every Road Trip
-
The New Yeti SB140 Is a Trail Machine That’s Built to Rip