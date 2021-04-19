Not that you need a holiday to treat Mom, but Mother’s Day is a time to pause and show how appreciative you are for all she does. Sure, you could send flowers, but you’ll really win son, brother, or husband points with any of these standout Mother’s Day gifts. From tech innovations to stress relievers, fitness finds to home decor wins, there’s something for everyone. And maybe even yourself… (Yeti Tundra Haul, we’re looking at you.)

25 Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Leading Lady

1. Stitch Fix Gift Card

Give your mom or wife the gift of a personal stylist, and let her upgrade her wardrobe based on her taste and fit preferences under the guidance of a professional. FYI: There’s a $20 styling fee applied toward the cost of any items kept.

[Gift cards available from $20 to $1,000; stitchfix.com]

2. Hatch Restore

The gift of sleep is the gift that keeps giving. This sleep assistant lets the user personalize a sleep and wake-up routine, read with a soft-glow light, awake with a gentle sunrise alarm that gradually brightens, listen to a library of soothing sleep sounds, and more. Every Restore includes six months of free access to Hatch Premium, a growing content library of meditations, stories, music, and more.

[$130; hatch.co]

3. Oura

Beloved by celebs like Rosario Dawson, Arianna Huffington, and Cindy Crawford, this smart ring tracks biometric data around the clock to give Mom personalized insights into her sleep and health. The pros at the WNBA even use it for training and coronavirus safety measures, but all levels of wellness enthusiasts will enjoy tracking and learning from their three daily scores—readiness (a measurement of how well your body has recovered), activity, and sleep. Recently, Oura launched the Heritage, a flat-top design, in limited-edition gold ($399), so scoop that one up before it’s too late.

[From $299; ouraring.com]

4. Cuzen Matcha Maker Starter Kit

Matcha mamas will rejoice in this sleek machine that brews freshly ground matcha to enjoy in the comfort of home. The starter kit include the Matcha Maker, two different types of organic matcha leaves, a whisking cup, and adapter.

[$369; cuzenmatcha.com]

5. Tombo Towels 3-Piece Towel Set

This organic cotton towel set includes a hand, face, and bath towel in white, grey, or blue. Hand woven on shuttle looms in the Senshu region of Osaka, Japan, these ultra-absorbent towels are a daily indulgence she’ll come to look forward to.

[$95; tombotowel.com]

6. The DB Method Machine

Moms don’t always have a lot of time to spare (read: any), but this full-body workout machine helps tone muscles effectively, even if she only has 10 minutes to squeeze in a sweat session. She can target arms, abs, and glutes; strengthen knee joints; and reduce stiffness with one low-impact machine that folds up and rolls out of the way when not in use.

[$229; thedbmethod.com]

7. KOHLER Moxie Showerhead with Bluetooth Speaker

Upgrade her experience with this upmarket Harman Kardon speaker. (There’s also an AI with embedded Amazon Alexa option for $239.) Thanks to a magnetic docking system, she can also take this speaker out to the yard, pool, beach, and beyond.

[From $159; kohler.com]

8. The Perfect Provenance Candles

These hand-poured candles are offered in luxurious scents (Prospérité, Sunshine Limone, Fir Goodness Sake) and burn for approximately 65 hours. Made in America with soy-based wax and recycled cobalt blue glass, they arrive in a stylish box to spare you from gift-wrapping.

[$55; theperfectprovenance.com]

9. The Plush Mat by Jollie

For the yoga mom, there’s no such thing as too many yoga mats. Especially if it’s a mat hand-drawn by an artist in a host of gorgeous prints. Each yoga mat features a microsuede top for enhanced grip (no harsh chemicals, dyes, PVC, or thermoplastic rubbers). Created by two mothers and trained children’s yoga teachers, Jollie partners with pediatric cancer hospitals across the country to build and bolster their yoga therapy programs. With every mat purchased, one is donated to a pediatric cancer patient.

[$90; bejollie.com]

10. Away The Bigger Carry-On

Get her wanderlust wheels turning with this sleek, functional carry-on that has room for all her essentials. The bag features an ejectable battery that charges a phone and other portable devices, a TSA-approved combination lock, and 360-degree spinner wheels.

[$245; awaytravel.com]

11. Omnom Love Collection

Iceland’s renowned bean-to-bar chocolatier makes damn-good chocolate. The gift box includes a card and two fantastic flavors, Sea Salted Toffee and Lakkris (Liquorice) + Raspberry. Pairs well with wine and a babysitter.

[$19; omnomchocolate.com]

12. Overland Sheepskin Co. Single-Pelt Australian Sheepskin Rug

This gorgeous sheepskin rug will complement any room in the house—whether as a warming foot rest or fluffed over the couch—adding chic coziness in an instant. The premium-grade Australian sheepskin is available in 13 colors, so you’re sure to find something that matches her decor.

[$89; overland.com]

13. Yeti Tundra Haul

We have a sneaking suspicion she’ll love the recently launched Aquifer Blue version of Yeti’s first cooler on wheels. It can keep wine, beer, and canned cocktails chilled all day long; in fact it’ll keep ice intact for days.

[$400; yeti.com]

14. Comma Home Bamboo Weighted Blanket

Treat her to this ultra-comfy weighted blanket available in 15 or 20 pounds. They’re made from naturally hypoallergenic and antimicrobial fabric. Especially ideal for hot sleepers, she’ll love the highly breathable fabric.

[From $149; commahome.com]

15. NURVV Run

For the mom who’s serious about running, NURVV Run will help her take her skills to the next level. These “smart” insoles feature a pace coach function to help increase speed, give her intel on her cadence and stride length, and provide real-time coaching data. The system even links to an Apple or Garmin Watch and integrates with the Strava app.

[$300; bestbuy.com]

16. MSI Rose Pink Prestige 14 Bundle

Wow her with a mighty upgrade: The Prestige 14 features the latest 6-core processor, a 10-hour battery life, 4K resolution, and weighs less than three pounds. We’re not usually one to recommend all-pink products, but if she has a penchant for rose gold, this limited-edition laptop also comes with a pink carry bag, mouse, and keychain.

[$1,250; newegg.com]

17. Designed Life Delivered Home Decor Box

Dazzle her with a seasonally inspired home decor gift box that includes up to seven goodies like serving boards, candles, blankets, marble bowls, vases, and more. Choose from either a single box ($109), a quarterly subscription ($99 per box), or a yearly subscription of four boxes ($369 per year).

[From $109; designedlifedelivered.com]

18. California Cowboy La Sirena Kimono

If only all robes came with a champagne bottle-sized back pocket. (Word to the wise: Place a bottle of bubbly there). This standout also comes with an integrated bottle opener, beyond soft terry lining, a loop for sunglasses for pool days, and a water-resistant dry pocket.

[$148; californiacowboy.com]

19. SoulCycle At-Home Bike

Does Mom miss her SoulCycle classes? Surprise her with this matte black bike with a 21-inch touchscreen to teleport her right back into pack life at the studio. SoulCycle classes—both live and on-demand—stream on the Equinox+ app (from $40 a month, if she’s not already a member), which also includes classes from Rumble, Pure Yoga, Precision Run, and more.

[$2,500; equinoxplus.com]

20. Life Elements CBD Bath Bomb

Turn bath time into a super restorative experience with these relaxing bath bombs handcrafted with organically grown, hemp-derived CBD and essential oils like ylang ylang and eucalyptus. Perfect for sore muscles or to soften dry skin, choose from 50mg, 100mg, or 200mg CBD per fizzy bath bomb.

[$14; lifeelements.com]

21. Breeo X-Series Smokeless Fire Pit

If the backyard is her favorite place in the house, she’ll make good use of this fire pit, which marks the brand’s first foray into customized builds (choose from a roughly 19- or 24-inch frame size, a stainless steel or patina finish, and an optional sear plate for fireside cooking). Best of all, the fire pit was engineered to reduce smoke output drastically.

[From $279; breeo.com]

22. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX

For the audiophile, you can’t go wrong with these stylish and technically impressive noise-canceling headphones. The chic set—which launched this spring—offers up to 35 hours of play time and a super comfortable fit courtesy of an updated headband with a “center-relief zone” for extended use. Soft leather and polished aluminum make these headphones look as superb as they sound (and we’re talking two custom-designed 40mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnets and bass ports on that front).

[$499; bang-olufsen.com]

23. Intellibed Signature Grand Mattress

Are 90 percent of your wife’s complaints about your bed being uncomfortable? Well, this super luxe mattress will sure put an end to it with Gel Matrix technology that provides overall spinal support while also offering localized pressure point relief. It’s made of naturally breathable materials to keep her cool, and comes with a 20-year warranty.

[From $6,999 for a queen; intellibed.com]

24. Studio Pacific Artwork

Whether you’re in the market for a carved wood surfboard or a work of art paying homage to Mom’s favorite sports team, this high-end purveyor has you covered with one-of-a-kind works. Fair warning: Prices can soar up to $9,500+, so set your budget before you start getting googly eyes for these fine wares.

[From $425; studiopacific.com]

25. bellicon Go

Formally known as rebounding, working out on a mini trampoline is a great way for a busy mom to add in bursts of cardiovascular activity throughout her day—and pretty damn fun, too. Using the bellicon fitness platforms (from $9.90 a month), she can also enjoy a host of on-demand and live trampoline workouts.

[from $349; bellicon.com]

