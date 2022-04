For The Active Mom GET IT!

Got yourself a mom that likes to workout? Then she needs some leggings from lululemon. Not just because they look great. But because they are made to last, giving her the durability and mobility she needs in a comfortable package.

Get It: Pick up the Wunder Train High-Rise Crop Leggings ($88) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!