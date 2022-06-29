10. Jack Wolfskin Expedition Pack 22 Get It

Your suit of armour isn’t complete without a heavy-duty backpack to transport your essentials. The water-repellent exterior of this pack is engineered to withstand the elements—be it downpours or beating rays. Within, there are two zipped pockets, an elasticated bottle pocket, and padded area for a laptop (15”) and tablet (10”), as well as stash pouches for your phone and everyday carryalls. Our favorite feature, though, is the front compartment’s easy-grip zip pullers. It doesn’t compromise your dexterity, so you can keep your riding gloves on.

[$150; jackwolfskin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!