2. Rev’It Traction Jacket

Most motorcycle jackets fall somewhere between “obnoxious sportbike” and “leather sex dungeon” when it comes to style, but the folks at Rev’It know how to toe the line between modern safety and aesthetics. The Traction jacket is our favorite example, combining a slim-cut bomber silhouette with proper protective accouterments like TPU shoulder sliders, abrasion-resistant PWR mesh, and flexible Seesmart armor in the shoulders and elbows. Its fabric shell is best suited to warm, sunny days, but with the included (and removable) waterproof liner and the right base layer, the Traction works great for wetter, cooler rides as well. 

