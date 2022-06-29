3. Rev’It Worker Overshirt Get it

Wearing casual clothes on your bike is tempting, but as anyone who’s crashed in a T-shirt and jeans will tell you, it’s just not worth the risk (or the cost of skin grafts, for that matter). Lucky for us, the Rev’It Worker chore coat delivers casual-cool style without sacrificing protection. The shell is made from abrasion-resistant 11oz Cordura canvas, and CE 1 armor comes standard in the shoulders and elbows (there’s also a back protector pocket if you want to add one later). The Rev’It Worker looks just as cool on the bike as it does around town, and the heavy duck canvas will only get better with age.

[$290; revitsport.com]

