4. Dainese Classic Slim Tex Motorcycle Pants Get it

Safety should always be your top priority, but good motorcycle pants are rarely accused of being fashion-forward. That’s why we love Dainese’s line of “Tex” motorcycle pants, which look perfectly natural around town or at the office, but also carry an impressive CE AA safety rating. These pants come in a variety of cuts ranging from a generous straight-leg silhouette to the more athletic slim cut seen here, but they all use the same tough-as-nails Armalith fabric (which has greater abrasion resistance than Cordura) and discreet Pro-Shape 2.0 armor at the knees and hips to deliver legitimate slide and impact protection on the road.

[$256; dainese.com]

