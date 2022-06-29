6. Dainese Sport Master Gore-Tex BootsGet it
Some folks ride on race tracks, some ride long miles all over the country, and some just want to putt around town. The Dainese Sport Master Gore-Tex is the one boot to rule them all—a jack of all trades that does just about everything exceptionally well. Aggressive riders will appreciate the track-ready heel, toe, and ankle protection (as well as the replaceable toe sliders), while the Sport Master’s plush microfiber upper and proven Gore-Tex waterproofing earn street cred from the long-distance touring crowd. Their subdued styling and under-the-pants fit don’t look terribly out of place around town either, so you’ll have no excuse for running your errands in sneakers.
[$370; dainese.com]
