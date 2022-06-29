7. Alpinestars J-6 WP Motorcycle Shoes Get it

Speaking of sneakers… Full-length motorcycle boots can feel like overkill for everyday riding, and truth be told they’re not the most comfortable thing to walk around in either. That’s why many riders prefer a protective riding shoe for casual two-wheeled travel, and our favorite right now is the Alpinestars J-6. Safety comes courtesy of full-grain leather and an integrated heel and ankle protector, while a waterproof membrane keeps your feet happy when the weather turns sour. No riding shoe will protect you as well as a proper boot, but the Alpinestars J-6 shoes are dramatically safer than a regular sneaker and deliver the goods with a touch of Nike Dunk panache.

[$200; alpinestars.com]

