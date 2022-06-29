8. 100% Armega HiPER Goggles Get it

Whether you’re a seasoned dual-sport rider or an ADV fan that dabbles in dirt roads, adding a good set of riding goggles to your quiver is a smart investment. The Armega goggles from 100% are our current favorite, particularly when paired with the brand’s new HiPER high-contrast optics. The 2mm injection-molded lenses improve visual clarity and protect your eyes from dust and debris while massive intake ports around the perimeter of the goggles keep clean air flowing to your face. The sweat management system is also particularly good at collecting and dispersing moisture, which prevents fogging and general nastiness inside the goggle.

[$120; 100percent.com]

