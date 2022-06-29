9. Rev’It Proteus Armored Base Layer Get it

The best motorcycle gear always includes armor (it’s required to meet CE safety regulations), but many jackets use bulky armor that doesn’t stay put where you need it. That’s why we love the Rev’It Proteus Armored Jacket, a standalone armor system that uses form-fitting (yet highly breathable) mesh to deliver top-notch impact protection where you need it, regardless of what you layer on top of it. It works under a mesh jersey for trail riding, a waterproof shell for touring, or even under leather for the weekend knee-dragger. The armor panels are highly protective (CE Level 2) yet slim, so wearing the Proteus won’t leave you looking (or feeling) like the Michelin Man.

[$240; revitsport.com]

