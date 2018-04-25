Each year, the Sea Otter Classic, held in Monterey, CA, provides an early-season peek at tons of new cycling gear. Sea Otter began as a mountain bike race and in a nod to the event’s roots, brands often choose the event to release new mountain bike gear. This year, several brands have new bikes, designed from the ground up. We found plenty of awesome new gear to keep you rolling this year. Here are seventeen rad bikes and cycling accessories we saw at this year’s event.
Gear
All the Coolest Bikes and Cycling Gear We Saw at Sea Otter 2018
17
More News
More from Gear
-
Replace Your Tired Old Air Conditioner With This Mighty Frigidaire Under $200
-
Make Your Bedroom a Freezer With These Cooling Products
-
72 Hours With the 2019 BMW X4 M40i
-
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
-
10 Grooming Products You Should Pack for Every Road Trip
-
The New Yeti SB140 Is a Trail Machine That’s Built to Rip
-
The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot
-
MJ5: Surfer Kolohe Andino on His Favorite Surf Spots, Gear, and More
-
The Best Camp Stoves for Every Situation, According to a Pro