Each year, the Sea Otter Classic, held in Monterey, CA, provides an early-season peek at tons of new cycling gear. Sea Otter began as a mountain bike race and in a nod to the event’s roots, brands often choose the event to release new mountain bike gear. This year, several brands have new bikes, designed from the ground up. We found plenty of awesome new gear to keep you rolling this year. Here are seventeen rad bikes and cycling accessories we saw at this year’s event.