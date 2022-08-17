Gear

Best New BMX Bikes for Tearing Up Trails or Cruising on Pavement

You can't get much more retro-fantastic than the GT Performer.
2. GT Pro Performer 20

Jonesing to do a barspin or a 180-degree bunny hop again? GT’s Pro Performer 20 will take you back to the glory days of flatland where dirt tracks gave way to asphalt playgrounds. Based on the ‘86 Performer, you get a chromoly frame and fork set, sealed bearing hubs, Odyssey Springfield U-Brakes, and a GT pivotal padded saddle. And that beautiful kink in the downtube offers maximum clearance for when you want to dance on the front wheel pegs.

[$950; gtbicycles.com]

