Best New BMX Bikes for Tearing Up Trails or Cruising on Pavement

3. Haro Steel Reserve 1.1 Get it

BMX track racing gave way to freestyle and freestyle gave way to the dirt jumper, which was where the merger of the two with mountain biking gave birth to more and more complex and death-defying big air tricks. Dirt jumpers brought into the mix smaller sprockets (28 tooth down from 36 tooth), saddles became an afterthought and disc brakes (Tektro Aries MD-M280) are a non-negotiable must. Throw on some XM-260 double wall alloy rims and what Haro has come up with is a get-out-there and get-yer-gnar-on bike.

[$680; harobikes.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!