Best New BMX Bikes for Tearing Up Trails or Cruising on Pavement

4. SE Bikes Beast Mode Ripper

One of the most iconic BMX bikes from the ‘80s—the P.K. Ripper—got a facelift in recent years with big Rippers. SE has been making these big boys for some time now, and these big-wheeled BMXers quickly became the asphalt-busting bike of choice for wheelie-popping urban youth. The Beast Mode is a collaboration with All-Pro NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and it’s a doozy. The 27.5-inch by 3-inch Speedster tires are the backbone of this bike, then toss in some four-piece cruiser bars with classic ODI mushroom grips, their trademark oval aluminum tubing frame, chromoly Landing Gear forks, disc brakes, and a Beast Mode diamond-stitched seat with an SE bottle opener to round out the package. It also comes with a sticker sheet. It’s all about the details.

[$1,100; sebikes.com]

