Best New BMX Bikes for Tearing Up Trails or Cruising on Pavement

5. Mongoose Hooligan Get it

Legendary OG BMX company Mongoose’s entry into the big wheel bike game, the Hooligan’s geometry can handle riders up to 6’2”. Its single-speed drivetrain, three-piece chromoly cranks (with a 25-tooth sprocket), and JAK disc brakes will provide adequate liftoff and proper speed sensitivity when you’re wheelie-popping down your favorite street. The frame is high-tensile steel, but from there on out it’s aluminum (rims, hubs, pedals, and seat post). The Hooligan is the fullback of big wheel BMX. It’s a utilitarian ride that gets the job done—and then some.

[$530; mongoose.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!