Best New BMX Bikes for Tearing Up Trails or Cruising on Pavement

6. State Bicycle Co. x Wu-Tang Clan Klunker Get it

If you really want to take a deep dive on the origins of off-road cycling, you gotta go with State Bicycle Co.’s Wu-Tang Clan collab Klunker. This style is the predecessor of modern mountain bikes and comes with loads of proto-BMX inspiration, namely the trend of taking old Schwinn Stingrays and transforming them into dirt machines with the addition of knobbies. More of an all-purpose, get-around-town cruiser than BMX, it can accommodate many different heights (from 5’5” to 6’3”), has a steel frame and fork, a cushy seat, flat pedals for days you feel like cruising around in Crocs, a coaster brake (old school!), and a bottle opener mounted right on the frame.

[$500; statebicycle.com]

