Best New BMX Bikes for Tearing Up Trails or Cruising on Pavement

7. Crew Bike Co. Defender

What you get with the Crew Defender is the ultimate urban assault vehicle. Sitting on burly 700x42c tires and heavy-duty, double-walled rims, the bike is built around a chromoly frame and forks. Sealed bearing hubs means rain or shine, dust or dirt, you can have peace of mind while tooling around town or racing on your favorite track. An included flip-flop hub allows you to switch between fixed gear and freewheel, depending on your mood.

[$500; crewbikeco.com]

