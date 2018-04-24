With this season’s newest bottles, flasks, and reservoirs helping you hydrate, you’ll be at your best even well into the heat of summer. Whether you like coffee, water, tea, or anything else on the go, here are six pieces of gear that’ll help you get more out of your adventures.
Gear
Drink Up: 6 Great New Bottles, Packs, and Containers to Keep You Hydrated All Season
6
More News
More from Gear
-
Replace Your Tired Old Air Conditioner With This Mighty Frigidaire Under $200
-
Make Your Bedroom a Freezer With These Cooling Products
-
72 Hours With the 2019 BMW X4 M40i
-
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
-
10 Grooming Products You Should Pack for Every Road Trip
-
The New Yeti SB140 Is a Trail Machine That’s Built to Rip
-
The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot
-
MJ5: Surfer Kolohe Andino on His Favorite Surf Spots, Gear, and More
-
The Best Camp Stoves for Every Situation, According to a Pro