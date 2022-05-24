4. Metolius M16 Bouldering Brush Get It

This double-ended brush by Metolius has been on the market for ages, and for a good reason: It’s simple and effective for cleaning even the tightest spaces. Once holds are clean of grease, dirt, chalk, and dust, they’re easier to clasp—plus they’re clean for the next team. Made with stiff bristles and two different size brush heads, the M16 is lightweight and compact.

[$4.95; metoliusclimbing.com]

