Gear

We Tested the Best New Bouldering Gear on Yosemite’s Toughest Puzzles

Metolius M16 Bouldering Brush
3
Courtesy Image 2 / 3

4. Metolius M16 Bouldering Brush

Get It

This double-ended brush by Metolius has been on the market for ages, and for a good reason: It’s simple and effective for cleaning even the tightest spaces. Once holds are clean of grease, dirt, chalk, and dust, they’re easier to clasp—plus they’re clean for the next team. Made with stiff bristles and two different size brush heads, the M16 is lightweight and compact.

[$4.95; metoliusclimbing.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
TITANIC_300x490
More from Gear