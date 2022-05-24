5. Goodr OG Polarized Sunglasses Get It

Designed for athletes who want high-performance, stylish, and affordable shades, Goodr sunglasses protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful rays and stay in place. Their signature line is the OG, which is available in dozens of styles, including Polarized—and they all come with playful names, like Sunbathing with Wizards, Donkey Goggles, and These Shades are Trash (where 100 percent of proceeds go to 1% For the Planet).

[$25; goodr.com]

