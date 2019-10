Craftsman V60 Cordless Brushless Chainsaw Get It

What the 16-inch Craftsman lacks in brute power—it struggled with our big test log—it packs in utility: Its battery clicks into compatible tools like a string trimmer. It ripped 64 cuts through a 6×4 pine timber—perfect for occasional tasks like pruning.

[$269; craftsman.com]

