Husqvarna 120 Mark II Chainsaw Get It

For DIYers who buck firewood, the 16- inch bar on the gutsy 38cc Mark II made it through a nearly two-foot-wide red oak log—with some patience—but it’s better for foot-wide timbers. The starting instructions, printed right on the handle, should prevent you from flooding the engine.

[$180; husqvarna.com]

