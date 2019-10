Stihl MS 500i Chainsaw Get It

For serious tree slaying, the 79cc Stihl roars to life in one or two pulls. This beast’s 25-inch bar sliced through 23 inches of hardwood faster than any saw we’ve ever used. The engine’s microprocessor doles out the gas for max torque without adding weight.

[$1,250; stihlusa.com]

