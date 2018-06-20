FOR PRO-LEVEL photos, DSLRs (digital single-lens reflex cameras) still set the standard. And good news: The barrier to entry is now lower than ever. “The prices on enthusiast DSLRs have really come down,” says professional photographer Corey Rich (above). For less than $1,000, you can buy a system that—unlike your smartphone—allows you to attach powerful zoom lenses, shoot in low light, and blow up prints to massive sizes. But be warned: Dangling from a cliff while shooting is still best left to the pros.
Shoot to Thrill
5 Great New Digital Cameras (and All the Gear You Need to Get the Most Out of Them)
11
More News
More from Gear
-
Mark Your Calendar: Elvis Presley’s Last Motorcycle Is Going Up for Auction
-
Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners
-
The Inlet Is Oru’s Lightest and Most Affordable Folding Kayak Yet
-
Replace Your Tired Old Air Conditioner With This Mighty Frigidaire Under $200
-
Make Your Bedroom a Freezer With These Cooling Products
-
72 Hours With the 2019 BMW X4 M40i
-
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
-
10 Grooming Products You Should Pack for Every Road Trip
-
The New Yeti SB140 Is a Trail Machine That’s Built to Rip