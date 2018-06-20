FOR PRO-LEVEL photos, DSLRs (digital single-lens reflex cameras) still set the standard. And good news: The barrier to entry is now lower than ever. “The prices on enthusiast DSLRs have really come down,” says professional photographer Corey Rich (above). For less than $1,000, you can buy a system that—unlike your smartphone—allows you to attach powerful zoom lenses, shoot in low light, and blow up prints to massive sizes. But be warned: Dangling from a cliff while shooting is still best left to the pros.