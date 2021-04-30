E-bikes now encompass every category of bicycle. Despite initial resistance by hardcore pedal pushers, they’ve slowly gained acceptance by most of the cycling world as a bona fide way to get your two-wheeling kicks. And now that the big brands have embraced the electron-assisted future, the amount and variety of cool new e-bikes is exploding across road, gravel, and mountain enthusiasts.

New features like removable powertrains and breakthroughs in weight, power, and price are giving everyone who loves cycling a way to get in the electric saddle without compromising their stoke—whether bombing down single track or carving a daily commuter trek.

The Most Powerful New E-Bikes for Maximum Stoke

Best for Mountain-Bike Muscle: Trek E-Caliber 9.8 XT

To shred longer and climb uphills faster, Trek has engineered an ingenious cross-country e-machine with 250 watts of juice. When you don’t need the assist, pull the battery/motor and drop nearly 7 pounds, turning the E-Caliber into a superb singletrack slayer. Bonus: The build packs a full Fox suspension, dropper seat post and massive gear range via a Shimano XT 12-speed cog set.

[$8,499; trekbikes.com]

Best for Aggressive Gravel: Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon Lefty 3

With 30mm of travel front and rear, a relatively slack geometry (better for steeps), wider 47c tires and 78 miles of range, the Topstone churns everything from fire roads to semi-technical singletrack. The ace up its sleeve? Torque, with up to 85Nm of leg-assisting bionics. Few options in the expanding e-gravel category come as equipped to tackle rugged turf.

[$6,300; cannondale.com]

Best for On-Road Speed: Look E-765 Optimum Proteam

Look engineered the E-765 to be stiff enough for sprints, but with the added bonus of up to 400 watts of e-boost. Like the Trek E-Caliber, shed the motor/battery combo and you’ll lose nearly 10 pounds, converting the Look to a 20ish-pound, non-assisted road bike. Either way, the clever powertrain has zero drag, besting many rival e-assist bikes that don’t pedal as naturally.

[$7,000; lookcycle.com]

Best for Rigged Off-Road Adventures: PWR Dually

With all-wheel drive and traction control to prevent wheelspin, the Dually is a brilliant way to get power from both 4-inch-wide tires to the dirt. Plus, it’s designed to tow. So whether carting a kid or a trailer loaded with camping gear, with dual 500-watt motors and 45 miles of range, this is the go-everywhere fat e-bike that outdoor funhogs have been waiting for.

[$2,999; pwrbike.com]

