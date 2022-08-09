Over the past few years, the coffeeshop experience has been transplanted into our homes, bringing a new level of gravitas to home espresso. In support of this shift, espresso machine manufacturers are adding far greater levels of control and technology to consumer machines while scaling down their pro-grade products for home use. Add an endless supply of compelling YouTube-influencer material on all facets of espresso brewing, and it’s never been easier to become a bona fide coffee connoisseur from your kitchen. Once obscure tools and gadgets that were on the fringes of coffee geekdom have since become mainstream for many home-brewing rituals.

No matter where you fall on the fast-evolving spectrum of at-home coffee culture—from those who want to feel like a barista every morning to others who just want coffee shop-level lattes at the touch of a button—these machines and tools can serve as a nudge down the espresso rabbit hole, or provide a one-button-and-done convenience at home without settling for sub-par coffee.

1. Diletta Mio Espresso Machine

If you’re interested in getting serious about your espresso, but still want something others in your household can learn to use without a manual, Diletta Mio pairs Italian-made quality with the precision of modern temperature control. The high-grade components can be individually serviced, so this machine can last decades––not tossed in a landfill when one thing goes wrong. The simple push-button interface makes it approachable for beginners, while the precise temperature control and quality internals make it serious enough to grow with you as you perfect your technique. Energy efficiency was paramount. A low-power draw for the boiler maintains brewing temp and a separate heat pump for steaming milk can be left off if you’re only making espresso.

[$1,299; seattlecoffeegear.com]

