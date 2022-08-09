2. Breville The Barista Pro Get it

Breville’s Barista Express has long been considered by many to be the gold standard for affordable home espresso machines. But the newer Barista Pro has some nice updates, including a higher level of control over grind size, dosing, and shot timing to appeal to today’s hyper-discerning espresso enthusiasts. The integrated grinder saves counter space, and there are 30 different grinder settings with a digital 1 to 30 value, making it far easier to dial in than manual grind selection. Customizing your shot volume to get the perfect ratio of ground coffee to espresso is easy. The prominent timer will help you achieve the ideal 25- to 30-second double shot, and there’s plenty of room to fit an espresso cup and scale under the portafilter to weigh your output. Also appealing: The Barista Pro is available in many different colors to complement your kitchen’s aesthetic.

If you want a more budget-friendly machine that’s just as pretty in your kitchen, Breville’s Bambino makes stellar espresso in a size better suited to kitchens with less counter space.

[$850; breville.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!