3. DeLonghi Dinamica Plus Get it

If you want great espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos, but you’re not enthralled by manually perfecting your puck, the Dinamica Plus delivers consistently good coffee at the touch of a button. YouTube espresso maven and former world-champion barista James Hoffman called it the best value automatic machine on the market. The milk container can be kept in the refrigerator between uses, and automatically produces foamed milk with zero effort required—beyond turning a dial to choose your ideal foam consistency. You can fully control the machine with the DeLonghi app over Bluetooth and have an espresso waiting for you by the time you reach the kitchen. The color touchscreen offers every kind of espresso drink: macchiato, latte, cappuccino, flat white, Americano, and more.

The machine also lets you easily create custom recipes according to strength and brew temperature, which you can save under two different user profiles. After watching a few YouTube videos, we had it turning out incredibly rich shots of espresso. It’s perfect for serving a round of lattes to guests at brunch without taking all morning.

[$1,700; delonghi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!