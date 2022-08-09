4. Wacaco Picopresso Portable Espresso Machine Get it

This portable, hand-powered espresso machine is about the size of a 12-ounce can, so you can take it anywhere. It has a longer learning curve than a countertop espresso machine, but when you get the grind, tamp, and pump pressure right, it’s magical to be able to make an espresso anywhere you have access to hot water—even from a thermos in your backpack. It’s great for a cabin in the woods, hotel rooms, or holidays with family who never moved on from Folger’s. We’ve used the Picopresso in all these scenarios, and it was a nice luxury to always have on-hand. You can’t put a price on convenience. Well, actually you can, and this one is very fair.

[$130; wacaco.com]

