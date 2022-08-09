5. Acaia Lunar Espresso Scale Get it

A precise digital scale is critical for ensuring every dose going into the portafilter is equal, and for measuring the beans-to-coffee output ratio of your shots—18 grams of ground beans to 36 grams of espresso as a rule. Affordable scales can be found on Amazon to get started, but the industry standard is the Acaia Lunar: water-resistant, rechargeable, compact, and designed specifically for brewing espresso with dependable precision. It’s pricy for such a specific-use gadget, but it’s the last espresso scale you’ll ever buy.

[$250; acaia.co]

