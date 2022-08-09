6. Eureka Mignon Notte Espresso Grinder Get it

If I had to choose between a budget grinder and a high-end espresso machine or vice versa, I’d get a nice grinder and a budget espresso machine. You can’t achieve great espresso without fresh beans ground with precision fineness, and Italian-made Eureka grinders are a coffee industry benchmark. This version of their Mignon is a value-focused machine without any bells and whistles and lacks the LED interface of higher-end models, but it does its one job brilliantly and will for years to come.

[$329; seattlecoffeegear.com]

