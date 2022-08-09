7. Decent Espresso Portafilter Funnel Get it

This tiny metal ring will save you a lot of spilled coffee grounds on your countertop. While it’s pricier than the ones available on Amazon, the embedded magnets that create a tight bond with your portafilter make this a worthy investment. Just make sure you get the right diameter for your machine’s portafilter—58mm for commercial-sized and 54mm for Breville. This is the funnel used by the aforementioned James Hoffman.

[$79; decentespresso.com]

