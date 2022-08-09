8. Saint Anthony Industries Bloc Party Get it

To level up at-home espresso, you need a clean place to work and a few critical tools. The Bloc Party gives you all those things: a distribution tool to make sure the grounds are evenly situated in the portafilter prior to tamping, a palm tamper that ensures you get a level puck, a firm rubber surface to rest your portafilter on while tamping, and a knock box to dispose of the spent pucks. Everything is made from stainless steel and American hardwood, packed into one attractive unit. They also make upgrade kits for Breville machines like this one, to customize your machine with a walnut-handled portafilter and tamper, and a matching walnut bean hopper cover.

[$348; stanthonyind.com]

