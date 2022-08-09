9. Saint Anthony Industries The Harold Bottomless Portafilter Get it

The ultimate way to test your barista chops is to do away with the dual spouts on the portafilter. As Saint Anthony’s cofounder, Khristian Bombeck, told me, “Naked portafilters don’t lie.” They tell the truth about your technique, the good, the bad, the ugly. “It’s an easy way to ruin a shirt or even your kitchen walls if you don’t do it right.” To use a bottomless (aka naked) portafilter takes a perfect dose of beans ground at just the right fineness, tamped into a level and uniform puck. It won’t make your espresso taste better, but it will allow you to perfect your technique and it will certainly make for a much prettier photo or video if you’re showing off once you get the hang of it.

[From $84; stanthonyind.com]

