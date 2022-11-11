10 Barrel Pub Beer

If west coast craft beer had a love child with BPR, Pub Beer would be it. Crisp pear flavor, hint of floral and spice, tang of malt aroma, light grain from Noble hops. Our go-to from backyard gatherings to post ski tailgate beers to happy hour after work. It has 5% ABV, available year around in a keg or can. Quite possibly the most versatile beer on planet Earth.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor

[$15.99/6 Pack;10barrel.com]

