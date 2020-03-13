10 Grove Bedding Get it

There are so many bedding companies out there these days. It’s almost too much. From mattresses to bedclothes, pillows and sheets, it seems like there’s a new brand every couple of weeks, promising the best quality, the most softness, true sustainability, etc. delivered direct to your door. Just when we started to think they were all the same, along comes 10 Grove.

Our new favorite sheets and pillowcases felt amazing right out of the box. But it wasn’t long before they distinguished themselves. They’ve held their shape and elasticity after multiple washes, which speaks to the quality of both materials and production. But more importantly, that brand-new, silky feeling has remained fully intact. They may even be getting softer.

10 Grove spins its own yarn in its own factory in Italy. The finished percale and sateen arrives in Texas and all the cutting, sewing, hemming, embroidering, and detailing is done by 10 Grove artisans, in-house.

No third party. No middle men. All under one roof. You don’t pay for inefficiencies in a supply chain; you pay only for quality materials and their cost to manufacture. This is as direct-to-consumer as it gets. Not all bedding companies are the same.—Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[prices vary; 10grove.com]

