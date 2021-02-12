100% Hypercraft Get It

Perfect performance sunglasses disappear. They feel weightless on your face, don’t perturb your field of vision, and give everything to your workout but take nothing in return. Of course perfection is unobtainable, so we make concessions. Luckily you don’t have to make many with 100%’s Hypercraft. The performance shield is entirely frameless for stellar optics and aerodynamics. The frames are inconceivably light because they’ve woven carbon fiber into nylon, and the HD lenses are crafted from shatterproof polycarbonate. Bottom line: These are a must for wickedly fast pursuits. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[From $175; 100percent.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!