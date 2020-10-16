100% Peter Sagan LE Collection S3 GET IT

As the preferred eyewear for professional road cyclist Peter Sagan, the latest release from 100% really speaks for itself. We’d like to introduce you to the all-new limited edition Peter Sagan Collection S3.

Just released this week, the white/gold collection of shades not only looks so handsome on your face, but packs a heap of performance features for athletes of all types. There are three styles in the Sagan Collection (the Speedcraft, S2, and S3) with only 1,000 pairs made of each style. They boast exceptional peripheral field of view, with superb protection during even the most extreme cycling conditions. The uncompromising fit means that they’ll stay put no matter what encounter on the road.

Designed in California and built in France, the Sagan Collection features shatter-resistant polycarbonate ultra-HD soft gold mirror lenses which come equipped with hydrophobic and oleophobic lens treatment (which helps repels water, dirt and oil). They also come with an interchangeable clear lens. They have excellent lens ventilation to prevent fogging, the frame is durable, flexible, and lightweight, and the ultra-grip rubber nose piece ensures that these glasses won’t slip. These glasses do their job impeccably, and just look so damn good while doing so. If you’re looking for your next pair of technical performance outdoor eyewear, then you should take a close look at the Sagan Collection.

Bonus: This week, they also debuted a limited run of 24-karat gold Speedstraps with a 24-karat gold coated lens. There will only be 50 pairs of these produced with proceeds benefiting Challenged Athlete Foundation (CAF).—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$220 ; 100percent.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!