2020 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible 2SS GET IT

A lot of car companies have capitalized on past glories with modern versions of classics. Some nailed the target dead-on (Dodge Charger/Challenger) and were so well-received they’re still going strong. Others missed the mark entirely and were brushed back into the dustbin of history before they could tarnish the model’s legacy. One throwback that has successfully recaptured its muscle-car roots is the Chevy Camaro.

For 2020, the Camaro continues its successful reincarnation, particularly in the convertible packages. The powertrain is phenomenal, the modern amenities user-friendly and fun, and the ragtop action is easy to actuate for driver or passenger. But despite the modern conveniences (rear camera, touch-screen display) the Camaro is still a Muscle Car at heart, particularly if you opt for the mighty 455hp, 6.2-liter engine and smooth-but-randy 10-speed transmission.

The Camaro’s mileage is surprisingly impressive on the highway; the big V8 cuts first two, then four cylinders as you reach freeway speeds, conserving gas by cruising as a 4-cylinder and achieving a remarkable 30-35 mpg. And the handling is sportscar-worthy—vastly improved over the leaning chassis of past eras.

With brawny shoulders and low-slung hips, the Camaro still looks and feels the Muscle Car part, 53 years after its introduction. But interested buyers should be advised: This is not (nor was it ever intended to be) a great family car. The backseat is more than cramped, as to be expected. But we were surprised at how low to the ground—and hard to get in and out of—the Camaro actually is. The front seat height can’t be more than 12-16 inches off the ground, and the headroom was severely limited. At 5’11” I had to take off my hat. Anyone six feet or taller will likely wear a smooth spot in the ragtop. The whole drive feels rather like being in a go-kart, especially when surrounded by the rest of the vehicles on the highway.

No matter. Step lightly on the gas, and within seconds you’ve left them all in the dust and the road is all your’n. And that’s what driving a Muscle Car is all about. —Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[From $31,500; chevrolet.com]

