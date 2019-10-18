2020 Chevy Traverse GET IT

When it comes to mid-sized SUVs, the Chevy Traverse is top of my list. The main reasons: The sheer size is perfect for everyday needs, commuting to work, dropping off the family at soccer and gymnastics practice, and, best of all, taking long-weekend family road trip adventures.

To kick off fall, my crew and I embarked on a road trip down the coast, passing through the Jersey Shores before heading to the Delaware River. This is a situation where the Traverse thrives: Its cabin is spacious enough for the whole family and our luggage without feeling too big to drive. During the trip, it was easy to maneuver and offered a seamless, smooth ride on and off the beaches.

The Traverse is a three-row crossover that comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 and a host of features that make the drive a little smoother, from an infotainment system with built-in WiFi and Apple CarPlay to the rear-view cameras that make those obstructed views easier to navigate. The Traverse we tested even included a Buckle-to-Drive feature added to Teen Driver Mode. (Thankfully, I’m not quite there yet in life, but not far off.) This safety feature is just one of the details that set the Traverse apart from other vehicles on the market and stood out to us during our recent trip. Add to that second-row captain’s chairs (which I’m a sucker for); a quiet engine that sometimes makes you question if the vehicle’s even on; remote start; heated front seats for those cold fall and winter mornings; blind-spot monitoring; a hidden storage compartment behind the infotainment screen; USB devices for everyone’s devices; an excellent Bose sound system—the list goes on. The bottom line: The Traverse works as a solid, road trip-friendly vehicle for families that feels luxurious, safe, and fun.

—Jennifer Santana, Director of Photography

[$51,895; chevrolet.com]