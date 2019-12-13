2020 Mazda CX-5 GET IT

There are a lot of CUVs on the road these days. So many, it can be hard to tell one from another. We stood out from the pack in the sporty-and-affordable 2020 Mazda CX-5. The rear storage compartment is massive compared to some others we’ve tried. Adult passengers in the back seat felt slightly cramped, but the kids were just fine back there. And with all the space in the rear hatch, we were able to bring their bikes and scooters along, which meant we heard zero complaints from the peanut gallery. The cabin is comfortable and plush, and the cockpit appointments are as driver-friendly as any CUV we’ve driven. The touchscreen is rather intuitive, and the stereo pumps. Put simply, with four engine options and three trim packages, there’s a CX-5 just right for everyone. —Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[From $25,090; mazdausa.com]

