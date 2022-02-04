5.11 Defender-Flex Urban Pant GET IT

Apparel brand 5.11 makes tactical clothing with great street and outdoor appeal. At first, mere civilians may shy away from a pant called the Defender, however, this poly-cotton blend features just enough stretch for everyday comfort, whether you’re in town or on the trail.

The trim fit looks great on athletic bodies and the multiple pockets are convenient without being obtrusive. 5.11 makes a full line up of Defender-Flex pants in various styles, ranging from khakis to jeans.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$75, 511tactical.com]

