686 Everywhere Jogger Pant

Often you read ‘jogger’ and think of a better-looking version of sweatpants that you can crush errands in and maybe wear to the gym. But a well-designed pair of joggers, like these from 686, deliver a tailored fit with smart design and technical fabrics that you can wear all day. Made from mostly nylon, with enough Spandex for stretch, the pants feel featherweight, breathable, and come coated with a DWR. Depending on the waist size, the inseam length is 30 or 31 inches, which means they should hug your ankle with the elastic cuff for a tapered silhouette.

The stretch, along with a gusseted crotch and articulated knees, means these pants can keep up without binding, whether that’s hiking, bike commuting, working out, or perfecting Chuck Norris moves. But as we found, the 686s shine is as travel pants. The drawcord, which you can chinch from inside or outside of the waistband, replaces a belt to help breeze through TSA. And then there are the seven pockets, the most useful of which is the zippered one above the left thigh, which is perfect for your phone but also doubles as a stuff sack for the pants. Our only nitpick is we wish this pocket was on the right side, which is the hand most used to work a phone or deal with a wallet. About the size of a softball when compacted, these are easy to toss into the nooks of a carry-on or weekender bag.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$99.95; 686.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!