Who doesn’t love an awesome pair of wireless headphones? And while there are dozens upon dozens of capable options out there, we’re big fans of headphones that simply don’t get in the way… especially when we’re active. This is where the newest on-ear headphones from adidas simply fit the bill: the RPT-01 Sport.

First off, these headphones look different than many of the headphones we’ve tested this season, and we mean that in a very good way. They’re light (weighing in at just over 20 grams), not overly bulky at all, and they’re made with a sweat-poof and water-resistant design (ideal for outdoorsy and active people). The minimalist, ergonomic design is such a refreshing thing, and the intuitive controls are oh-so simple to operate—no fumbling or fiddling at all.

But what about sound? We’d have to say that they boast some of the best audio we’ve heard this year, with deep lows and crisp highs that well-suit just about any style of music you’re in the mood for. They feature 40+ hours of battery life, operate with Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, and they even have removable and washable parts should your active lifestyle get them dirty.

For the active, tech-savvy, music lover in your life, these headphones make the perfect gift. And at a price point that’s slightly less than many of the other on-ear headphones we’ve seen, the RPT-01 are a no brainer this holiday season.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$169; adidasheadphones.com]

