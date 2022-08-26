adidas Sport Sunglasses GET IT

When it comes to sunglasses, I think it’s important to have a blend of performance, look, and functionally. The new adidas Sport Sunglasses check all those boxes and then some. These shades cut wind very effectively making them a perfect candidate for cycling or running. If you’re like me and sometimes treat your gear a little rougher than one should, you’ll appreciate the security block hinge system. This essentially forces the sunglasses arms to lock in only two positions—open and secure on your temples or closed which helps the arms protect the lenses.

I also appreciated how easy it is to swap lenses without feeling like I am ruining the frames like many other sunglasses out there. I had no issues with fogging while wearing a helmet or working up a sweat which is a must in my opinion. Overall these are a perfect low-profile performance pair of sunglasses that are not too big or obnoxious and definitely get the job done.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$230; adidaseyewear.com]

