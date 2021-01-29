Aero Tech Designs Alpine Brushed Fleece Cycling Jersey GET IT

If you’re on the larger side and you ride, then you know it doesn’t take long before the standard-issue clothing starts to feel constricting. That’s where Aero Tech comes in: They specialize in technical riding gear for larger and taller riders. I took their Alpine Fleece on a few cold-weather rides and can confirm the design of the top is a crack cover artist. The torso and sleeves are 3-inches longer, which if you’re riding on a busy road or in a group means you’re sparing unwanted views of your ass. Besides the dialed-in fit, the jersey is very comfortable and comes in size up to 4XL.

Designed and made in the US for an aggressive riding position, the all polyester build was warm and moisture-wicking when things got toasty and it has three rear pockets for snacks and such. The look is just sporty enough without screaming “On your left,” so you can go grab a coffee or lunch without glowing in neon. Pair it with the equally comfortable polyester and Lycra-blended Alpine Fleece Tights ($110) and its built-in chamois pad, and the look is very streamlined. —Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal Contributor [$100; aerotechdesigns.com]

