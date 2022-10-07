Aero Tech Designs Cycling Jersey GET IT

While the bike industry is improving with inclusive sizing, finding clothing to ride in can be challenging for bigger or taller cyclists. Take a larger rider, put an “X” or two in front of their shirt size, and chances are their options for a decent-looking, comfortable jersey are limited. But that’s what Pennsylvania-based Aero Tech Designs specializes in.

Along with cycling clothing for regular-sized riders, they offer gear in sizes up to 4X with tall options, which adds about 2 inches to the sleeve length and 2 1/2 inches to the body. On a Trek Travel group gravel riding in the White Mountains of Vermont over the summer, we used the Storm Tropical Cycling Jersey and the All Day Padded Bib Shorts ($230). While they didn’t make the hills any flatter, we were completely focused on the ride and less on how the clothing fit, how we looked—and if there was a plumber’s crack thing happening out back.

The Aero Tech gear fits very well and it comes without compromise as the performance is what you’d expect from a premium polyester jersey. Breathable, the knit is breezy with a fit that’s not super tight so it feels less Spandexy and more like a comfortable, familiar T-shirt, with three pockets in the back to stash snacks and water. The comfortable bib shorts have 10mm of dual-density foams with mesh straps, which kept our chest and back breathing, and silicone leg grippers to hold the shorts steady on the thighs.

Colors are another detail Aero nails. Where other cycling companies might offer an XXL jersey in the same loud color its medium-sized version comes in, Aero’s colors range from loud and “on your left” to more muted tones for larger riders who don’t want to look like a highlighter on a bike.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$104; aerotechdesigns.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!